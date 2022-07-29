7/29/22 Trump Suicidal Run with DeSantis, Ukraine DS Asov Kill Off

7/29/22: Today, Ukraine attacks Mariupol area of Asov POWs using US weapons. Meanwhile, Trump running with DeSantis could be a life-threatening decision, For Entertainment purposes only....





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Oil Platforms Increase Fisheries:

https://nypost.com/2022/07/15/offshore-drilling-produces-not-just-oil-but-fish-and-lots-of-them/

DeSantis history:

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2022/06/26/ron-desantis-savior-or-snake/comment-page-1/

https://nypost.com/2022/07/27/hunter-biden-scandal-may-lead-right-back-to-joe/

https://www.weeklyblitz.net/international/james-gilliar-joe-bidens-handler-of-dirty-cash/

https://ussanews.com/2022/07/26/fbi-analyst-who-blocked-hunter-biden-probe-promoted-russia-hoax/

Sri Lanka QR codes:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-24-covid-qr-codes-ration-fuel-sri-lanka-economic-collapse.html

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-27-tyrant-zelensky-echoes-nazi-fascists-issues-blacklist-of-us-lawmakers-and-journalists.html

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