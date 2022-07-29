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7/29/22 Trump Suicidal Run with DeSantis, Ukraine DS Asov Kill Off
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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7/29/22: Today, Ukraine attacks Mariupol area of Asov POWs using US weapons. Meanwhile, Trump running with DeSantis could be a life-threatening decision, For Entertainment purposes only....


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Oil Platforms Increase Fisheries:
https://nypost.com/2022/07/15/offshore-drilling-produces-not-just-oil-but-fish-and-lots-of-them/

DeSantis history:
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https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-27-tyrant-zelensky-echoes-nazi-fascists-issues-blacklist-of-us-lawmakers-and-journalists.html

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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