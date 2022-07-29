7/29/22 Trump Suicidal Run with DeSantis, Ukraine DS Asov Kill Off

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Oil Platforms Increase Fisheries:
https://nypost.com/2022/07/15/offshore-drilling-produces-not-just-oil-but-fish-and-lots-of-them/
DeSantis history:
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2022/06/26/ron-desantis-savior-or-snake/comment-page-1/
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https://ussanews.com/2022/07/26/fbi-analyst-who-blocked-hunter-biden-probe-promoted-russia-hoax/
Sri Lanka QR codes:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-24-covid-qr-codes-ration-fuel-sri-lanka-economic-collapse.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-27-tyrant-zelensky-echoes-nazi-fascists-issues-blacklist-of-us-lawmakers-and-journalists.html
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