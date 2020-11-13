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Best & Taylor Intel (11/13/2020): Lies, Lies, and Video Tape — 'They Can Poison the Entire Army With It' — Antichrist Rising
Follows TheWay
Follows TheWay
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33 views • November 14, 2020
The Bible says that at the end, the truth will fall into the streets and be trampled upon by humanity, and apostasy will reach unheard of depths to the point that Christians will be hated as Hillary Clinton’s deplorables and terminated as a “service to God.” Of course, their God is Satan and they will be doing Satan’s bidding. Meanwhile the real truths of salvation will likewise be destroyed and called lies. Obama has just released his second book “A Promised Land” which means the New World Order. Then we have some interesting paranormal activity that is increasing the world over, more UFO sightings, more earthquakes, more solar anomalies and more signs of the Destroyer as the Rapture of the Bride and sudden destruction approach and more… —Stewart Best

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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.

The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.

No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!

FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:

"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W

"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."

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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:

https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/

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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923

Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org

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Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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