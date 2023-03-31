Russian Shocked! NATO Alliance Will Deliver F-18 Hornet to Ukraine

US Military News





March 30, 2023





In this video, we will discuss the American F-18 Hornet and its possible use on the Ukrainian battlefield. We will discuss the history of this aircraft, as well as its technical and combat characteristics. And finally, we will analyze what impact this aircraft will have on the Ukrainian battlefield.





On March 21, Finnish Prime Minister SANNA MARIN expressed the possibility of Finland sending its F-18 Hornet squadron as military aid to Ukraine in the war with Russia, with the ultimate goal of ending the terrible war in Ukraine as soon as possible.





This will be crucial in Ukraine's upcoming major spring offensive, which will shake up the entire front line and move it significantly to the east while Russian forces are stuck around the battles for the city of Bakhmut. And in order for that big spring offensive to be successful, Ukraine must have air superiority, which the F-18 Hornet will certainly give it.

(Thumbnails are for illustration only)





Support us:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitary...

SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy





For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRaMST0oPuw