Miles Guo: My exposure of the CCP’s furtive actions in the Middle East has put the US and Europe on the alert

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3/14/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: My exposure of the CCP’s furtive actions in the Middle East has put the US and Europe on the alert; the CCP will pay a dear price for supporting Russia，the economy of Communist China is on the verge of collapse