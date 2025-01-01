BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Where Could Blackouts Hit During January 2025 Historic Cold?
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2124 followers
449 views • 4 months ago

☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle



With historic cold on the way across a large percentage of the lower 48, we can look at past power outages to predict the where the next failures may occur first that will cause blackouts and rolling brown-outs. Two X class CMEs will strike Earth 12 hours apart to start the new year.



🍅 Free Sustainability Course from Marjory Wildcraft and The Grow Network

http://homegrown2030.com


🔥 Kelly Kettle boiling water in the outdoors quick and easy https://patriotprepared.com/shop/kettle2030/




grid downsolutionsdavid dubyneadapt 2030civilization cyclewhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthistorical cycleswhy is the sun so activewistoric cold january 2025power grid failure 2025record cold usa january 2025natural gas prices 2025why are natural gas prices increasingsolar power generation se usapower outages january 2025new year cmewhat is going to happen in january 2025january 2025 forecast
