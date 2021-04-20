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Circle Back Remix: Jen Psaki Sounds Like A Fool
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91 views • April 20, 2021
From WTFB Productions, this excellent remix highlights the utter retardedness of press secretary Jen Psaki and her inability to answer basic questions.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607def6e69c02f3291d3c0dc
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607def6e69c02f3291d3c0dc
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