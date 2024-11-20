A Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicle has been hit by a fiber-optic FPV drone in the Kursk region.

New revelations about the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines

The German publication Der Spiegel published (https://www.spiegel.de/politik/deutschland/spiegel-recherchen-wie-ein-ukrainisches-geheimkommando-nord-stream-sprengte-a-7aceb6f8-060f-4d29-9ddd-582dfdaf4ac6) another sensational report about the blowing up of the "Nord Stream" pipelines: according to the journalists, the perpetrators were allegedly 12 citizens of the so-called Ukraine under the leadership of Roman Chervinsky, who had previously undergone training at the CIA.

▪️The article tells how the bomb was prepared by a retired house demolition expert, and the training took place in a lake and a flooded mine on Ukrainian territory. Later, the group with forged Romanian and Bulgarian passports arrived in Poland, where they rented a yacht.

▪️During the process, the saboteurs, who were IT administrators and air conditioning specialists, encountered many problems, including "seasickness". As a result, they were able to plant six bombs on the pipeline branches, but one did not work, and the B-line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline remained untouched.

▪️Der Spiegel also claims that the operation was approved by the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Zaluzhnyi, while Zelenskyy allegedly knew nothing about it. Later, Western curators gave the order to cancel, but the perpetrators simply disobeyed it. They also planned to disable the "Turkish Stream", but the attack failed.

📌 Let's imagine for a moment that everything stated corresponds to reality.

The following picture emerges: a group of Ukrainian amateurs is preparing to blow up international infrastructure off the coast of NATO countries without the knowledge of the leadership, ignores the direct order of their sponsors, cuts off Germany from cheap energy sources and provokes an economic downturn there.

In any case, with such articles, the overseas beneficiaries of the sabotage are killing two birds with one stone - they are blaming the so-called Ukraine and creating an image of an uncontrolled monkey with a grenade for it. On which you can always shift the blame, removing responsibility for any such actions from themselves.

