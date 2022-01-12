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Olympics Will Be A Super Spreader Event & Buckle Up For A Year Of Food Shortage & Dems Cheating
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91 views • January 12, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Here's the new outbreak plan, infect athletes at the olympics - https://100percentfedup.com/dr-robert-malone-warns-of-new-ebola-like-hemorrhagic-fever-virus-spreading-across-china-prior-to-winter-olympics-video/
Death rate letter from vaccine mandated RCMP - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/very-clear-thinking-from-an-rcmp
Pre-meditated manslaughter by Fauci - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/premeditated-manslaughter-millions-people-coordinated-highest-levels-naomi-wolf-dr-malone-respond-project-veritas-bombshell-video/
Fauci created trans monkeys - https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/faucis-nih-division-paid-205k-for-researchers-to-study-transgender-monkeys/
Why are 26 democrats retiring this year - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/another-house-democrat-retirement-spells-trouble-pelosi-26th-incumbent-dem-wont-seek-reelection-year/
DOJ sets up another useless agency - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/justice-department-creating-specialized-unit-focused-domestic-terrorism-due-growing-threat-anti-authority-ideologies/
Dems H.R.1 getting lost in covid shuffle - https://www.diogenesmiddlefinger.com/2022/01/and-now-ladies-and-gentlemen-we-turn.html
No voter ID means we can cheat to win - https://twitter.com/TomCottonAR/status/1480584390795317248
Commiefornia cuts cost of healthcare for illegals - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gavin-newsom-wants-free-healthcare-for-all-illegals/
Watch this video by Kent's Daily Red Pill - https://freedom.social/ftv/AimlessNews/video/1008494
Creating the next generation of idiots - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pre-school-is-too-young-for-this-gender-insanity/
Dude praises his wife's work ethic - https://twitter.com/iowahawkblog/status/1480161592025268231
Then others joined in - https://twitter.com/mattritter1/status/1480265911705636864
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1480425045923020806
Song - Johnny Bitcoin — TAKE THIS JAB AND SHOVE IT - from James - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=arqf54DXXXQ
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Here's the new outbreak plan, infect athletes at the olympics - https://100percentfedup.com/dr-robert-malone-warns-of-new-ebola-like-hemorrhagic-fever-virus-spreading-across-china-prior-to-winter-olympics-video/
Death rate letter from vaccine mandated RCMP - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/very-clear-thinking-from-an-rcmp
Pre-meditated manslaughter by Fauci - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/premeditated-manslaughter-millions-people-coordinated-highest-levels-naomi-wolf-dr-malone-respond-project-veritas-bombshell-video/
Fauci created trans monkeys - https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/faucis-nih-division-paid-205k-for-researchers-to-study-transgender-monkeys/
Why are 26 democrats retiring this year - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/another-house-democrat-retirement-spells-trouble-pelosi-26th-incumbent-dem-wont-seek-reelection-year/
DOJ sets up another useless agency - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/justice-department-creating-specialized-unit-focused-domestic-terrorism-due-growing-threat-anti-authority-ideologies/
Dems H.R.1 getting lost in covid shuffle - https://www.diogenesmiddlefinger.com/2022/01/and-now-ladies-and-gentlemen-we-turn.html
No voter ID means we can cheat to win - https://twitter.com/TomCottonAR/status/1480584390795317248
Commiefornia cuts cost of healthcare for illegals - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gavin-newsom-wants-free-healthcare-for-all-illegals/
Watch this video by Kent's Daily Red Pill - https://freedom.social/ftv/AimlessNews/video/1008494
Creating the next generation of idiots - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pre-school-is-too-young-for-this-gender-insanity/
Dude praises his wife's work ethic - https://twitter.com/iowahawkblog/status/1480161592025268231
Then others joined in - https://twitter.com/mattritter1/status/1480265911705636864
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1480425045923020806
Song - Johnny Bitcoin — TAKE THIS JAB AND SHOVE IT - from James - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=arqf54DXXXQ
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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