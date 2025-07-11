THE DESTINY OF HUMANITY Part 28: The Last Years of King David

King David's final years were turbulent as God brought a famine as a result of Saul's mistreatment of the Gibeonites. Instead of going to the Lord, David sought out the Gibeonite leadership, who demanded that seven descendants of Saul be delivered unto them for execution.

Then the Philistines attacked and King David led his men into battle but was almost killed. He retired from war and got into trouble when he decided to count his soldiers despite God's explicit instructions not to do so. This led to a second judgment in which 70,000 men died because of David's error. Adonijah was the crown prince and mimicked his older brother, Absalom, when he failed to secure the throne without his father's blessing.

The events surrounding Solomon's coronation were melodramatic as David spoke to Solomon about taking vengeance on those with whom he had grievances. In examining King David's life, it drives home the truth that man is saved by grace, not by works, and despite the multitude of sins, it was the work of Jesus on the cross that made it possible for God to use David, regardless of his personal condition.

