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Myths and conspiracy of modern America history
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38 views • August 17, 2023
In the episode we are looking into famous myths and little known idea of subjects.
These modern day myths are extremely unique because of the way they have been presented.
Nevertheless, once you hear the origin they seem to be quite captivating.
This month we new continue to promote the podcast as we post on about 4 different platforms and I get anywhere from 500 to 1.1k views collectively got about a few hundred subscribers looking to gain more, but I think our content is a little formal. Our subject matter consist on information that most people don’t know or have not heard about.
We not only deal with conspiracy, but education deception in ways that been under the radar, mostly we connect the dots to show you that these results has, will, on its way to effect you, friends, family, neighbors, and community.
Regardless of what culture background you come from.
Their are people in high positions that want to control and see this world burn ( including rid themselves of people that they consider undesirable)! people like you and I.
Join the chat, tune in and listen and see for yourself.
What Hips News ( Hidden in plan sight) news is all about.
Enjoyhttps://youtube.com/shorts/F-VwVGPgTIA?feature=share
These modern day myths are extremely unique because of the way they have been presented.
Nevertheless, once you hear the origin they seem to be quite captivating.
This month we new continue to promote the podcast as we post on about 4 different platforms and I get anywhere from 500 to 1.1k views collectively got about a few hundred subscribers looking to gain more, but I think our content is a little formal. Our subject matter consist on information that most people don’t know or have not heard about.
We not only deal with conspiracy, but education deception in ways that been under the radar, mostly we connect the dots to show you that these results has, will, on its way to effect you, friends, family, neighbors, and community.
Regardless of what culture background you come from.
Their are people in high positions that want to control and see this world burn ( including rid themselves of people that they consider undesirable)! people like you and I.
Join the chat, tune in and listen and see for yourself.
What Hips News ( Hidden in plan sight) news is all about.
Enjoyhttps://youtube.com/shorts/F-VwVGPgTIA?feature=share
https://youtube.com/shorts/hS3MxsDphM0?feature=share
https://youtu.be/4LKS5TSXFVI
https://youtube.com/shorts/BSaHvqtsaGM?feature=share
http://titanichistoricalsociety.org/international-mercantile-marine-company/
https://www.pragcap.com/common-myths-about-the-federal-reserve/
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-titanic-conspiracy-idUSL1N2LF18G
https://library.acropolis.org/the-adventures-of-pinocchio-an-alchemical-tale-of-self-transformation/
https://www.mcny.org/story/myths-surrounding-origin-statue-liberty
https://www.travelandleisure.com/travel-tips/offbeat/secrets-statue-of-liberty
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/343839817_The_Significance_of_the_InannaIshtar_Myths_in_Revelation_17
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inanna
https://www.worldhistory.org/Inanna/
https://www.thecollector.com/who-was-the-goddess-ishtar-inanna/
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