None of the Above - Why Standardized Testing Fails: Bob Sternberg at TEDxOStateU

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Standardized testing refers to a system of assessments administered and scored in a consistent manner across all test-takers. These tests are designed to measure a student's knowledge, skills, and abilities in specific subjects such as mathematics, reading, and science. They are typically used in educational settings to evaluate and compare the performance of students across schools, districts, or even countries.