🔺Robert Patillo Says Media Is A Propaganda Wing Of The US’s Foreign Policy Apparatus And Works In Line With Washington’s Policies Just Like The Case Of US Invasion Of Iraq.
Watch in full here:
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/02/02/697485/44YrsStandingU-S--Hegemony
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.