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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/22/2022 The LED billboard that NFSC has just set up at the Medyka Rescue Center is deliberately vandalized by someone who cut the cable. Moreover, someone is attacking our volunteers with filthy language and preventing French volunteer from taking pictures with our billboard and even tried to attack Little Sarah. The police have now stepped in to investigate. The purpose and supporters behind these violent acts of vandalism will soon be revealed.