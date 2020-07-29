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HOW THE SUN MAKES EARTHQUAKES
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36 views • July 29, 2020
The solar energy, particles and magnetic fields affect the electrodynamics of the earth. That energy has numerous pathways to affect the crust, and the statistics say, it does. This new work not only helps complete picture of the solar system circuit and earthquakes, but it fortifies the previous works on this topic suggesting these interactions and correlations.
New Paper in Nature | Sun and Earthquakes: https://www.nature.com/articles/s4159...
Our 2018 Paper (refused Peer Review): https://suspicious0bservers.org/wp-co...
Repository for 2018 Paper: https://spaceweathernews.com/data-rep...
Our 2016 paper (refused Peer Review): http://suspicious0bservers.org/wp-con...
Our 2015 papers (Reviewed, Accepted):
http://suspicious0bservers.org/wp-con...
http://suspicious0bservers.org/wp-con...
Our Websites:
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net/prediction...
New Paper in Nature | Sun and Earthquakes: https://www.nature.com/articles/s4159...
Our 2018 Paper (refused Peer Review): https://suspicious0bservers.org/wp-co...
Repository for 2018 Paper: https://spaceweathernews.com/data-rep...
Our 2016 paper (refused Peer Review): http://suspicious0bservers.org/wp-con...
Our 2015 papers (Reviewed, Accepted):
http://suspicious0bservers.org/wp-con...
http://suspicious0bservers.org/wp-con...
Our Websites:
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net/prediction...
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