13 Judgments Could Start in 2024
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago

Prophecy Club


Sep 5, 2023


God has given His Prophets a view of what is coming to America. Today Pastor Stan shares these prophecies and see when we can expect these judgments to hit America.


00:00 - The Internal Revolution


04:49 - 40 Year Judgment


06:32 - Shane Warren Prophecies


10:06 - Chris Reed Headlines


16:13 - Leslie Johnson Headlines


19:38 - States Secede from U.S.


23:55 - Audible Voice of God


27:55 - Pray Soften and Delay


29:57 - Joseph’s Kitchen



Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/78a15d00-30e6-4560-bc4d-3c0bc6348cd1

Keywords
civil waramericachristianprophecy2024prophecy clubinternal revolutionstan johnsonleslie johnsonshane warrenchris reedlocution13 judgments40 year judgmentstates secede from the usaudible voice of godpray soften and delay

