BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to Get Diabetes in 6 Hours I Mind Blowing Truth Of Healthy Oil - Dr. Nick Delgado
TheBluntTruth
TheBluntTruth
22 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • October 04, 2020
I am happy to share & spread this life-saving & mind-blowing video message with the kind permission & authorization of Dr. Nick Delgado, owner & copyright holder of this video. LIKE & SHARE so (unknown) destructive dietary habits may be broken for life. :)

Dr. Nick Delgado demonstrates how to become diabetic in six hours. Using fatty foods to elevate triglycerides and desensitize the body to insulin, his glucose elevates rapidly. A diabetic has a serious condition and proper nutrition plays a major role, but often people do not understand how important it is. Diabetes is just the beginning though as the high glucose and triglycerides lowers oxygen and paves the way for, cancer, and a number of inflammatory diseases. Oil is much worse for you than you think, even extra virgin olive oil. Don't eat your way into diabetes. No I’m not skinny because I move so much ;) Follow me on Strava: www.strava.com/athletes/carbundance
Impressions of my everydaylife - Follow me on Instagram: www.instagram.com/carbundance/ @carbundance

DIE BESTEN Datteln GUTSCHEINCODE - bestes Preis-/Leistungsverhältnis im ganzen Internet - Bio Medjoul Jumbo Datteln, cremig, weich, schmecken wie Nougat-Marzipan-Schokolade : www.israel-spezialitäten.de – 5% Gutscheincode DattelCarbundance :)

The amazing recovery tool I use to make sure I get fitter vs. overtrained, sick and burned out – I’m absolutely stoked, it’s my new coach – all kinds of elite athletes use it (video coming soon):
http://goo.gl/LzeX4x
http://goo.gl/TP0zHq
The heart rate monitor I use to measure my heart rate variability as one factor of my recovery score: http://goo.gl/EPcxJ7

Bester Mixer, 10 Jahre Garantie! http://goo.gl/vHy5kE

Beste Anschaffung für die Küche neben einem Mixer - Instant Pot: http://goo.gl/Mf30Qn

Maisnudeln – bestes Preis-/Leistungsverhältnis, das ich kenne: http://goo.gl/fYtHll

Shea Moisture mildestes Shampoo ever – gibt kein besseres für mich, meine Haare LIEBEN es – nutze es zu alternativen Haarwachmethoden, weil ich so extrem hartes kalkhaltiges Wasser habe: http://goo.gl/b1Obe7

Olaplex – the first product that can actually repair hair for real! Saved my deadbleached hair (video coming soon): http://goo.gl/wc9qGQ

How to eat away heart disease! http://goo.gl/4U3PEu
So kannst man Herzinfarkt wegessen! http://goo.gl/hMS8vU

Abnehmen mit so vielen Kohlenhydraten wie du willst - nie wieder Diät und dabei lebenslang schlank & gesund: http://goo.gl/rPwizi
How to lose the weight for good with as much as you want from the foods you love http://goo.gl/fui5qc
Exactly how to eat for maximum weight loss: http://goo.gl/urOkSy

Why whole foods are the way: Vegan alone does not mean healthy - how to be a HEALTHY vegan: http://goo.gl/xmc2mZ
As Audio book here – perfect for busy people to listen to it while doing something else: http://goo.gl/LE4fqr

China study (deutsch) - Die wissenschaftliche Begründung warum vegan der Weg ist: http://goo.gl/Cwo3Oi
Hier also Hörbuch – perfekt für Vielbeschäftigte & Pendler, die es „nebenher“ schaffen! http://goo.gl/vkdJDw
Das offizielle High Carb Kochbuch zur China Study - Über 120 vegane Rezepte: http://goo.gl/2kFXHJ

The China Study (english): The Most Comprehensive Study of Nutrition – The Reason why vegan is the way for Weight Loss, And Long-term Health: http://goo.gl/M6PGVq

Warum die Makronährstoffverteilung 80/10/10 und ein großer Anteil an Rohkost in unserer Ernährung gut für uns ist: http://goo.gl/Dy849K

Warum gekochtes Essen aber alles andere als böse ist (wenn es vollwertig, pflanzlich & fettarm ist): http://goo.gl/HBRfm3
Keywords
healthdiabetestruthoil
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Informed Consent ALERT: Children&#8217;s hospital vaccinates unconscious children

Informed Consent ALERT: Children’s hospital vaccinates unconscious children

Willow Tohi
Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Morgan S. Verity
New Paper Describes Potential Pathways for mRNA Vaccine Materials to Spread Between People

New Paper Describes Potential Pathways for mRNA Vaccine Materials to Spread Between People

Morgan S. Verity
Titanium Dioxide: Uses, Safety Concerns and Regulatory Status

Titanium Dioxide: Uses, Safety Concerns and Regulatory Status

Zoey Sky
Sourdough Fermentation May Affect Digestion, Blood Sugar, and Gut Health, Research Indicates

Sourdough Fermentation May Affect Digestion, Blood Sugar, and Gut Health, Research Indicates

Coco Somers
Peppermint: A garden’s gift for clear thinking

Peppermint: A garden’s gift for clear thinking

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy