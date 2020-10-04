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How to Get Diabetes in 6 Hours I Mind Blowing Truth Of Healthy Oil - Dr. Nick Delgado
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95 views • October 04, 2020
I am happy to share & spread this life-saving & mind-blowing video message with the kind permission & authorization of Dr. Nick Delgado, owner & copyright holder of this video. LIKE & SHARE so (unknown) destructive dietary habits may be broken for life. :)
Dr. Nick Delgado demonstrates how to become diabetic in six hours. Using fatty foods to elevate triglycerides and desensitize the body to insulin, his glucose elevates rapidly. A diabetic has a serious condition and proper nutrition plays a major role, but often people do not understand how important it is. Diabetes is just the beginning though as the high glucose and triglycerides lowers oxygen and paves the way for, cancer, and a number of inflammatory diseases. Oil is much worse for you than you think, even extra virgin olive oil. Don't eat your way into diabetes. No I’m not skinny because I move so much ;) Follow me on Strava: www.strava.com/athletes/carbundance
Impressions of my everydaylife - Follow me on Instagram: www.instagram.com/carbundance/ @carbundance
DIE BESTEN Datteln GUTSCHEINCODE - bestes Preis-/Leistungsverhältnis im ganzen Internet - Bio Medjoul Jumbo Datteln, cremig, weich, schmecken wie Nougat-Marzipan-Schokolade : www.israel-spezialitäten.de – 5% Gutscheincode DattelCarbundance :)
The amazing recovery tool I use to make sure I get fitter vs. overtrained, sick and burned out – I’m absolutely stoked, it’s my new coach – all kinds of elite athletes use it (video coming soon):
http://goo.gl/LzeX4x
http://goo.gl/TP0zHq
The heart rate monitor I use to measure my heart rate variability as one factor of my recovery score: http://goo.gl/EPcxJ7
Bester Mixer, 10 Jahre Garantie! http://goo.gl/vHy5kE
Beste Anschaffung für die Küche neben einem Mixer - Instant Pot: http://goo.gl/Mf30Qn
Maisnudeln – bestes Preis-/Leistungsverhältnis, das ich kenne: http://goo.gl/fYtHll
Shea Moisture mildestes Shampoo ever – gibt kein besseres für mich, meine Haare LIEBEN es – nutze es zu alternativen Haarwachmethoden, weil ich so extrem hartes kalkhaltiges Wasser habe: http://goo.gl/b1Obe7
Olaplex – the first product that can actually repair hair for real! Saved my deadbleached hair (video coming soon): http://goo.gl/wc9qGQ
How to eat away heart disease! http://goo.gl/4U3PEu
So kannst man Herzinfarkt wegessen! http://goo.gl/hMS8vU
Abnehmen mit so vielen Kohlenhydraten wie du willst - nie wieder Diät und dabei lebenslang schlank & gesund: http://goo.gl/rPwizi
How to lose the weight for good with as much as you want from the foods you love http://goo.gl/fui5qc
Exactly how to eat for maximum weight loss: http://goo.gl/urOkSy
Why whole foods are the way: Vegan alone does not mean healthy - how to be a HEALTHY vegan: http://goo.gl/xmc2mZ
As Audio book here – perfect for busy people to listen to it while doing something else: http://goo.gl/LE4fqr
China study (deutsch) - Die wissenschaftliche Begründung warum vegan der Weg ist: http://goo.gl/Cwo3Oi
Hier also Hörbuch – perfekt für Vielbeschäftigte & Pendler, die es „nebenher“ schaffen! http://goo.gl/vkdJDw
Das offizielle High Carb Kochbuch zur China Study - Über 120 vegane Rezepte: http://goo.gl/2kFXHJ
The China Study (english): The Most Comprehensive Study of Nutrition – The Reason why vegan is the way for Weight Loss, And Long-term Health: http://goo.gl/M6PGVq
Warum die Makronährstoffverteilung 80/10/10 und ein großer Anteil an Rohkost in unserer Ernährung gut für uns ist: http://goo.gl/Dy849K
Warum gekochtes Essen aber alles andere als böse ist (wenn es vollwertig, pflanzlich & fettarm ist): http://goo.gl/HBRfm3
Dr. Nick Delgado demonstrates how to become diabetic in six hours. Using fatty foods to elevate triglycerides and desensitize the body to insulin, his glucose elevates rapidly. A diabetic has a serious condition and proper nutrition plays a major role, but often people do not understand how important it is. Diabetes is just the beginning though as the high glucose and triglycerides lowers oxygen and paves the way for, cancer, and a number of inflammatory diseases. Oil is much worse for you than you think, even extra virgin olive oil. Don't eat your way into diabetes. No I’m not skinny because I move so much ;) Follow me on Strava: www.strava.com/athletes/carbundance
Impressions of my everydaylife - Follow me on Instagram: www.instagram.com/carbundance/ @carbundance
DIE BESTEN Datteln GUTSCHEINCODE - bestes Preis-/Leistungsverhältnis im ganzen Internet - Bio Medjoul Jumbo Datteln, cremig, weich, schmecken wie Nougat-Marzipan-Schokolade : www.israel-spezialitäten.de – 5% Gutscheincode DattelCarbundance :)
The amazing recovery tool I use to make sure I get fitter vs. overtrained, sick and burned out – I’m absolutely stoked, it’s my new coach – all kinds of elite athletes use it (video coming soon):
http://goo.gl/LzeX4x
http://goo.gl/TP0zHq
The heart rate monitor I use to measure my heart rate variability as one factor of my recovery score: http://goo.gl/EPcxJ7
Bester Mixer, 10 Jahre Garantie! http://goo.gl/vHy5kE
Beste Anschaffung für die Küche neben einem Mixer - Instant Pot: http://goo.gl/Mf30Qn
Maisnudeln – bestes Preis-/Leistungsverhältnis, das ich kenne: http://goo.gl/fYtHll
Shea Moisture mildestes Shampoo ever – gibt kein besseres für mich, meine Haare LIEBEN es – nutze es zu alternativen Haarwachmethoden, weil ich so extrem hartes kalkhaltiges Wasser habe: http://goo.gl/b1Obe7
Olaplex – the first product that can actually repair hair for real! Saved my deadbleached hair (video coming soon): http://goo.gl/wc9qGQ
How to eat away heart disease! http://goo.gl/4U3PEu
So kannst man Herzinfarkt wegessen! http://goo.gl/hMS8vU
Abnehmen mit so vielen Kohlenhydraten wie du willst - nie wieder Diät und dabei lebenslang schlank & gesund: http://goo.gl/rPwizi
How to lose the weight for good with as much as you want from the foods you love http://goo.gl/fui5qc
Exactly how to eat for maximum weight loss: http://goo.gl/urOkSy
Why whole foods are the way: Vegan alone does not mean healthy - how to be a HEALTHY vegan: http://goo.gl/xmc2mZ
As Audio book here – perfect for busy people to listen to it while doing something else: http://goo.gl/LE4fqr
China study (deutsch) - Die wissenschaftliche Begründung warum vegan der Weg ist: http://goo.gl/Cwo3Oi
Hier also Hörbuch – perfekt für Vielbeschäftigte & Pendler, die es „nebenher“ schaffen! http://goo.gl/vkdJDw
Das offizielle High Carb Kochbuch zur China Study - Über 120 vegane Rezepte: http://goo.gl/2kFXHJ
The China Study (english): The Most Comprehensive Study of Nutrition – The Reason why vegan is the way for Weight Loss, And Long-term Health: http://goo.gl/M6PGVq
Warum die Makronährstoffverteilung 80/10/10 und ein großer Anteil an Rohkost in unserer Ernährung gut für uns ist: http://goo.gl/Dy849K
Warum gekochtes Essen aber alles andere als böse ist (wenn es vollwertig, pflanzlich & fettarm ist): http://goo.gl/HBRfm3
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