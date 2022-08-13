A Boy Who Cried Wolf: (ABC News) - 'If You Disagree With Merrick Garland - a Jew - Then You Are an Antisemite and a White Supremacist'

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ABC News chief investigative reporter Josh Margolin said during a talking head segment leading up to a press conference by Attorney General Merrick Garland that Americans' outrage over the unprecedented FBI raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was anti-Semitic in nature, as Garland is Jewish.
Margolin said that there were "factions" of Americans that he called "far right, neo-Nazis, white supremacists," and "militia organizers calling for violence as they always have done against Jews."
So basically this clown is saying that if you disagree with someone in Joe Biden's White House who is a Jew then you are a white supremacist and an antisemite. This is another example of when a Boy Cries Wolf and paints people with strong opinions with one reverse racist brush.
Related links:
https://thepostmillennial.com/abc-guest-suggests-americans-angry-over-trump-raid-are-neo-nazis-because-merrick-garland-is-jewish?utm_campaign=64483
https://www.newsweek.com/nuclear-weapons-documents-among-items-sought-trump-fbi-raid-report-1733092
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11105857/The-nuclear-weapons-issue-hoax-Trump-slams-latest-report-classified-documents.html
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