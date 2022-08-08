Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 13:30, August 8, 2022 - Eng Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥High-precision air-based missiles strikes near Kharkov have hit temporary deployment points of the 92nd Mechanized Brigade battalion and the 122nd Battalion of the 113th Territorial Defence Brigade of AFU. The enemy suffered losses of up to 150 servicemen and 14 vehicles and armoured vehicles.





💥Russian Aerospace Forces strikes against the combat positions of the 105th and 106th battalions of the 63rd Mechanized Brigade of AFU have destroyed up to 70 nationalists and 14 units of automotive equipment near Belogorka in Kherson Region and Pavlovka in NIkolaev Region.





💥Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed up to 30 servicemen and 5 vehicles of the 18th battalion of the 35th Marine Brigade of AFU near Novopoltavka, Nikolaev Region.





💥Russian Aerospace Force and Missile Troops precision strikes at Ukrainian nationalists' temporary deployment points have resulted in the mass casualties and mercenary desertions. Kraken nationalist formation has lost its combat efficiency in Kharkov direction.





▫️In order to make up for losses urgently, the commanders of the Nazi formation unsuccessfully try to force the citizens of Kharkov to join it.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️5 command posts have been hit, including those of AFU's Soledar task force group near Chasov Yar in Donetsk People's Republic and the 63rd Mechanized Brigade of AFU near Belaya Krinitsa in Kherson Region, as well as 117 areas of AFU's manpower and military equipment concentration.





▫️Ammunition depots of the 66th, 110th Mechanized and 56th Motorized Infantry Brigades near Vodyanoye, 5 ammunition depots of AFU near Krasnogorovka, Novomikhailovka and Artemovsk and 1 fuel depot near Novomikhailovka in Donetsk People's Republic have been destroyed.





💥During counter-battery warfare, 1 battery of Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems near Ochertino, 1 battery of Acatsia self-propelled artillery systems near Krasnoye, and combat vehicles of American HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems near Kramotorsk have been hit.





💥3 platoons of Grad MLRS near Kodema, Mayaki and Adamovka, 4 artillery platoons of Msta-B guns, and 2 platoons of Giatsint-B guns at firing positions near Soledar, Artemovsk, Veseloye, Dzerzhinsk, Maksimil'yanovka and Antonovka in Donetsk People's Republic have been suppressed.





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 7 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Kirillovka, Mandrykino, Krapivnytskoye in Donetsk People's Republic, Barvenkovo, Dolgenkoye, Savintsy in Kharkov Region and Barvinok in Kherson Region.





▫️3 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been intercepted in the air near Prudyanka, Kharkov Region, and Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson Region.





▫️Also, 19 rockets of US-made HIMARS MLRS have been shot down in the air near Sukhaya Kamenka, Kharkov Region, Melitopol, Zaporozhye Region, and Antonovka, Kherson Region.





📊In total, 263 Ukrainian airplanes and 145 helicopters, 1,708 unmanned aerial vehicles, 363 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,269 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 791 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,276 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,774 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.