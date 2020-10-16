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HELLSTORM
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83 views • October 16, 2020
THIS FILM CONTAINS DISTURBING MATERIAL: VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED
This documentary, suppressed by the MSM, tells the tale that the victors still do not want you to know about the horrific and oftentimes unimaginable treatment of the German people after World War II. As well done as the film is, it is certainly not for the faint-hearted, but nonetheless it is still imperative for every person to see this for it gives us a glimpse of what could happen if the New World Order is successfully implemented.
Based on Thomas Goodrich's book, 'Hellstorm: The Death of Nazi Germany, 1944-47' this 2015 film is about the Real Genocide of Nazi Germany. Learn the truth about the rape, torture, slavery, and mass murder inflicted upon the German people by the Allied victors of World War II. This film is routinely taken down in the U.S. by those who own and control YouTube and is blocked in the following countries: France, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Israel, Italy, French Guiana, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Pierre and Moquelon, Wallis and Futura, Austria, Switzerland.
This documentary, suppressed by the MSM, tells the tale that the victors still do not want you to know about the horrific and oftentimes unimaginable treatment of the German people after World War II. As well done as the film is, it is certainly not for the faint-hearted, but nonetheless it is still imperative for every person to see this for it gives us a glimpse of what could happen if the New World Order is successfully implemented.
Based on Thomas Goodrich's book, 'Hellstorm: The Death of Nazi Germany, 1944-47' this 2015 film is about the Real Genocide of Nazi Germany. Learn the truth about the rape, torture, slavery, and mass murder inflicted upon the German people by the Allied victors of World War II. This film is routinely taken down in the U.S. by those who own and control YouTube and is blocked in the following countries: France, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Israel, Italy, French Guiana, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Pierre and Moquelon, Wallis and Futura, Austria, Switzerland.
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