Out of 10 million people in the CDC's V-safe database, 7.7% of people had to seek medical care after getting the COVID vaccine, lawyer Aaron Siri tells Fox News on Oct 3, 2022.
Aaron Siri notes:
Out of 10 million people in V-SAFE, 7.7% had to seek medical care after the COVID vaccine.
Another 25% missed work or had a serious event affecting their normal life.
4 million (40%) reported joint pain.
2 million (20%) reported “moderate” joint pain.
400,000 (4%) reported “severe” joint pain.
You can search ICAN's v-safe database (CDC data) here:
https://www.icandecide.org/
The full 3:56 minute video clip is posted on Fox News here:
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313218294112
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.