7.7% of people had to seek medical care after getting the COVID vaccine
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
Out of 10 million people in the CDC's V-safe database, 7.7% of people had to seek medical care after getting the COVID vaccine, lawyer Aaron Siri tells Fox News on Oct 3, 2022.

Aaron Siri notes:
Out of 10 million people in V-SAFE, 7.7% had to seek medical care after the COVID vaccine.
Another 25% missed work or had a serious event affecting their normal life.
4 million (40%) reported joint pain.
2 million (20%) reported “moderate” joint pain.
400,000 (4%) reported “severe” joint pain.

You can search ICAN's v-safe database (CDC data) here:
https://www.icandecide.org/

The full 3:56 minute video clip is posted on Fox News here:
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313218294112

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
side effectscovid vaxxaaron siri

