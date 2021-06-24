Zero Like a Hero. How hard does 5.56 HIT at 300 Yard?

1/2in steel was placed at 300 yds. Indeed I am shooting a little bit low, I didn't know this at first. The next time I, just put the mil dot at the top of the target instead of in the center of the target. In fact, I think I've also checked my 50-yard zero again and I've made further adjustments since.... You get the idea. Either way I'm getting rounds on target and if that was a zombie down there he wouldn't be happy.Rifle was sighted in @ 50 yards. Mike Adams talks about this in his survival guide. It may be a little confusing for you to understand, so here's an article that helps explain it.Scope is a Primary Arms 2.5x with ACSS recticle made for CQB out to 600 yards.Filmed with a pixel phone on a tripod.