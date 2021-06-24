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Zero Like a Hero. How hard does 5.56 HIT at 300 Yard?
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260 views • June 24, 2021
1/2in steel was placed at 300 yds. Indeed I am shooting a little bit low, I didn't know this at first. The next time I, just put the mil dot at the top of the target instead of in the center of the target. In fact, I think I've also checked my 50-yard zero again and I've made further adjustments since.... You get the idea. Either way I'm getting rounds on target and if that was a zombie down there he wouldn't be happy.
Rifle was sighted in @ 50 yards. Mike Adams talks about this in his survival guide. It may be a little confusing for you to understand, so here's an article that helps explain it.
https://www.primaryarms.com/blog/how-to-zero-like-a-hero-sighting-in-your-rifle
Scope is a Primary Arms 2.5x with ACSS recticle made for CQB out to 600 yards.
Filmed with a pixel phone on a tripod.
Rifle was sighted in @ 50 yards. Mike Adams talks about this in his survival guide. It may be a little confusing for you to understand, so here's an article that helps explain it.
https://www.primaryarms.com/blog/how-to-zero-like-a-hero-sighting-in-your-rifle
Scope is a Primary Arms 2.5x with ACSS recticle made for CQB out to 600 yards.
Filmed with a pixel phone on a tripod.
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