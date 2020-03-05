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NAOMI SEIBT on SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA (MIRRORED)
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524 views • March 05, 2020
NAOMI SEIBT on SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Naomi Seibt at:-
https://youtu.be/E9poi259_AE
Thank you for letting me spread Climate Realism in the public sphere - despite the censorship, despite the backlash. Platforms and media channels like Sky News Australia make freedom of speech possible again.
Twitter: @SeibtNaomi
If you wish to support me and this channel:
Paypal:
paypal.me/NaomiSeibt2000
Bank account details:
IBAN DE48 4005 0150 0135 6135 37
BIC: WELADED1MST
Name: Naomi Seibt
Original Sky News Australia link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKET8Hs2aac
Mirrored from YouTube channel Naomi Seibt at:-
https://youtu.be/E9poi259_AE
Thank you for letting me spread Climate Realism in the public sphere - despite the censorship, despite the backlash. Platforms and media channels like Sky News Australia make freedom of speech possible again.
Twitter: @SeibtNaomi
If you wish to support me and this channel:
Paypal:
paypal.me/NaomiSeibt2000
Bank account details:
IBAN DE48 4005 0150 0135 6135 37
BIC: WELADED1MST
Name: Naomi Seibt
Original Sky News Australia link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKET8Hs2aac
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