The U.S. Department of Justice Will Reactivate Its Halted Investigation Into “Tether”

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https://gnews.org/articles/504397
Summary：10/31/2022 Yahoo Finance: The Department of Justice is set to take a fresh look at its suspended investigation into the popular stablecoin 'Tether'. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the case has been transferred within the Department of Justice.