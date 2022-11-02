The U.S. Department of Justice Will Reactivate Its Halted Investigation Into “Tether”

https://gnews.org/articles/504397
Summary：10/31/2022 Yahoo Finance: The Department of Justice is set to take a fresh look at its suspended investigation into the popular stablecoin 'Tether'. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the case has been transferred within the Department of Justice.
