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Earths Final Generation | The Last Generation | 144000
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134 views • May 09, 2022
Video Contents:
0:00 Introduction and prayer
1:30 Lesson Overview
3:27 Accusations in the Great Controversy
7:10 Why was Satan cast out of heaven a second time?
10:34 God is on trial
18:00 What is Satan's Accusations?
23:07 Gods Response
26:20 Satans Accusations After The Cross
30:50 Who Answers these objections? | 144000
38:08 The Gethsemane Experience
39:59 The First Fruits
44:44 The Honor of God
47:43 Why Did God Raise Up the Seventh-Day Adventist Church?
57:54 Salvation or Vindication?
1:05:10 What is Perfection
1:10:56 How to Overcome Sin?
0:00 Introduction and prayer
1:30 Lesson Overview
3:27 Accusations in the Great Controversy
7:10 Why was Satan cast out of heaven a second time?
10:34 God is on trial
18:00 What is Satan's Accusations?
23:07 Gods Response
26:20 Satans Accusations After The Cross
30:50 Who Answers these objections? | 144000
38:08 The Gethsemane Experience
39:59 The First Fruits
44:44 The Honor of God
47:43 Why Did God Raise Up the Seventh-Day Adventist Church?
57:54 Salvation or Vindication?
1:05:10 What is Perfection
1:10:56 How to Overcome Sin?
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