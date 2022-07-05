What Were the Civil War Documents?

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What really happened during the Civil War? Who really believed what? Let's read from original documents to learn what mistakes our forefathers made and what did they do right? How can we learn from them so that we do not repeat their mistakes, especially in light of Roe being returned to the states. Will we have an increase in violence and blood shed before we see our government recognize the personhood of the pre-born? Or will we rise up and pass our "14th Amendment" for the pre-born?