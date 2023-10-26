THUMBS DOWN: The Roman's understood what it meant

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaSo6egs_jU
If the OK sign (which has been around for over a century and used by people of every political persuasion) is a white supremacist gesture ... what type of supremacist gives the thumbs down gesture?
