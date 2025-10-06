© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇮🇷🇮🇱| WATCH (SUBBED): Exclusive footages of Iran’s underground missile complexes during the 12-day war.
A short documentary inside Iran's deep underground missile complexes where 3 IRGC missile members recall their experiences from during the 12-day war, one of them appearing on screen while having 11 shrapnel fragments in his body.
Thanks to those who subscribed/donated for the efforts of subbing this video.
Source @FotrosResistance
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!