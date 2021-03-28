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As USDA confirms frozen meat stocks are plummeting, Dutch farmers are selling "pig rights" for the hefty sum €700k. But what are "pig rights?" Christian explains how traditional ranching is actually being criminalized as part of the push to end meat -- a lynchpin of the total takeover of food in the Great Reset. We cannot allow this. Spread the word.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/03/27/criminalization-of-raising-animals-dutch-sell-pig-rights/