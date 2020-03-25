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FDA Smothering COVID19 Patients With Red Tape Over Ventilators
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26 views • March 25, 2020
FDA blocked ventilator manufacturing by demanding no changes to hardware, software or materials — even forbidding those approved for home use to be used in ICUs. Every detail must be approved by bureaucrats in advance (like they do for drugs). Bureaucracy is literally smothering people with red tape
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