Timeline : The Chemical Disaster in East Palestine, Ohio

A major chemical disaster displaced around 2,000 people for days. Residents living even dozens of miles away could smell chlorine-like odors; the evacuation order was lifted Wednesday.

Full story: unicornriot.ninja/2023/like-the-doors-of-hell-were-open-east-palestine-train-disaster-casts-toxic-cloud-over-future-of-oh-pa-region/

A Norfolk Southern train carrying the carcinogenic industrial chemical vinyl chloride from Madison, IL, to Conway, PA, derailed and train cars crumpled. Late on Monday, Feb. 6, enormous columns of dense smoke rose from the site after authorities generated a “controlled” explosion, as they said pressure buildups risked more debris from a larger uncontrolled one. An eerie dark cloud became trapped in an inversion layer, preventing it from rising further.

This report takes a closer look at the deadly chemicals, evidence, crisis management, derailments and political influence of Norfolk Southern leading up to the disaster. Visible on radar and a weather satellite, the dark toxic cloud spilled into western Pennsylvania then was largely pushed north into Ohio’s Mahoning and Trumbull counties on Saturday. Nearby residents at the fringes of the evacuation zone described unsettling physical reactions, sensations in their lungs and palpable residues. By Friday people in the region were still experiencing health effects; reports of dead fish, chickens, and at least one fox mounted during the week.

Mirrored - Unicorn Riot

Thanks to Brenda C for Link

