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BAYER STRIKES OUT ON APPEAL
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242 views • July 01, 2021
With thousands of similar court cases looming, Bayer recently lost its second appeal to three verdicts that found glyphosate, the active ingredient in RoundUp, causes cancer. Now, the pharma giant is considering pulling the product from store shelves.
#Bayer #Monsanto #RoundUp #Glyphosate #Cancer #HW222 #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: July 1, 2021
#Bayer #Monsanto #RoundUp #Glyphosate #Cancer #HW222 #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: July 1, 2021
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