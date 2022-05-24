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The Fight to Save Georgia Kandiss Taylor CLOSES In on GA Governorship
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232 views • May 24, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
This weekend, Stew Peters traveled to Georgia to rally for gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor, and was joined by fellow Christian patriots Mike Lindell, Lauren Witzke, and Todd Coconato. Among the promises made by Kandiss on day 1 of her administration, the bulldozing of the Georgia Guide Stones, criminalization of CPS and mask Nazi teacher groomers, and a return of Jesus Christ to the school.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15uftm-the-fight-to-save-georgia-kandiss-taylor-closes-in-on-ga-governorship.html
This weekend, Stew Peters traveled to Georgia to rally for gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor, and was joined by fellow Christian patriots Mike Lindell, Lauren Witzke, and Todd Coconato. Among the promises made by Kandiss on day 1 of her administration, the bulldozing of the Georgia Guide Stones, criminalization of CPS and mask Nazi teacher groomers, and a return of Jesus Christ to the school.
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15uftm-the-fight-to-save-georgia-kandiss-taylor-closes-in-on-ga-governorship.html
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