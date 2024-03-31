Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HISTORY IS A LIE: Rome re-wrote history, 'changed laws & times' and the church believed it all
channel image
70 WEEKS OF DANIEL
3 Subscribers
68 views
Published Yesterday

Watch to the end, critical information how Christianity has believed 'the lie' & followed the changes to the calendar Messiah created and died on: This 'niche-cast' is an open classroom whereby we can come and unlearn these lies and learn the truth, that the calendar Messiah created & died on did not end at the cross! Easter has replaced Passover '5 weeks beforehand', and Christianity are proven to be 'the lost sheep of the house of Israel' by the Qodesh Calendar discovery.

30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P

The Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3

My other channel that proves Romes week was never used by Messiah:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/malachiyarden





Keywords
bibleprophecyreligionsundaysaturdayhistorysabbathcalendar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket