Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.3 Australian doctors gagged, and worse, by AHPRA, for questioning official Covid edicts. John Flint exposes his own complicity in the Sunday Times MVI_9616
51 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/4e6f1537-735a-4f5d-abb6-018e8c72b57f

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/fa095b01-6259-4a3d-a7ba-d14d04afbaae

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/acc7af2a-61f2-4fae-9b10-7173c4970400

Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/add43c8b-87cb-4ba5-bb9c-cdf01b2dbf3f

Journalist par non-excellence, John Flint, exposes himself on pages 31 to 33 of the Western Australian Sunday Times January 8th 2023 edition, by reporting on the travails of several Australian medical professionals who have run foul of AHPRA’s rules, and have been hobbled, or worse, after publishing dissenting views to various official edicts and advice regarding Covid-19 measures. Flint has been a champion of spruiking for the likes of AHPRA, TGA, ATAGI, the health departments throughout Australia, etc., for what is probably at least the last couple of years in the local papers I read. Now he is factually, for a change, writing of the legitimate complaints of several professionals who are being denied their freedom of speech rights, while neglecting to note that he has been instrumental in promoting just such abrogations.

Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the ethics, connection-to-reality, and motives of John Flint, the doctors and medical people, and any others, in this series of videos. Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice, I am not medically qualified; do your own research, own your own actions whether by omission or commission.

Keywords
healthmedicinehuman rightsvaccine mandatesfreedom of choicecoercionlockdownsnuremberg codemask mandatescovid-19 vaccinationssunday timesjohn flintahpradr andrew millerdr sally pricedr kerryn phelpshuman rights abrogationsmedical freedomsdr david bergerdr nicole higginsdr stas vashevnik

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket