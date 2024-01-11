Create New Account
The Untold Story of Borax
The Prisoner
Please research dose before taking. I use one quarter of a measuring spoon set in a liter of distilled water as a daily dose, with the same dose of Himalayan Salt added in, it should be consumed gradually throughout the day. Take 5 days in a row, then a couple of days rest.

NB - Half the dose for women

Source @Off The Grid

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

saltboraxsodium tetraborate

