The Untold Story of Borax

Please research dose before taking. I use one quarter of a measuring spoon set in a liter of distilled water as a daily dose, with the same dose of Himalayan Salt added in, it should be consumed gradually throughout the day. Take 5 days in a row, then a couple of days rest.
NB - Half the dose for women
Source @Off The Grid
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.