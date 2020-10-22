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The moment that Elon Musk realized how dumb the public is.
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83 views • October 22, 2020
If you were Elon musk came to the International Mars Society for a presentation. He then took questions, and instead this is who he was presenting to.
If you were him and you heard these people. Would you care anymore what the public thought?
If you were him and you heard these people. Would you care anymore what the public thought?
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