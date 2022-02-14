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Germany after Merkl, building 4th Reich, Citizens %95 vaccinated with VIP Comirnaty.
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112 views • February 14, 2022
GERMANY BUILDING THE 4TH REICH NOW,
Germany after Merkl, is building a 4th Reich, it's Citizens are %95 vaccinated with the VIP Comirnaty that no one else has access to.
Germany after Merkl, is building a 4th Reich, it's Citizens are %95 vaccinated with the VIP Comirnaty that no one else has access to.
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