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Reality: PCR Test Explained
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453 views • March 28, 2021
A Short clip from the Denmark Freedom Alliance Group explaining the false positives of the PCR test and using that to control the population of humans who live on the globe called earth. Feel free to share: Just put the original link Please. (you know, all this work)
Music:
Milton Arias “Gordo Jos”
https://goo.gl/i6Cbkc
Music:
Milton Arias “Gordo Jos”
https://goo.gl/i6Cbkc
Keywords
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