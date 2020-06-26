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2/2 Dave Hodges & Celeste Solum (6/26/2020): Assassinations, Home Extractions, FEMA Camp Methods of Execution
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2891 views • June 26, 2020
(Part 2 of 2): From Dave Hodges (6/26/2020): "This interview is Part Two of the earth-shattering revelations by former FEMA agent, Celeste Solum. This interview is sobering and some will find it frightening. In this segment, Celeste reveals how the next phase of the subjugation of America will take place. Our discussion centered around assassination of high profile enemies of the communists who are in the process of overthrowing America. We also discussed methods of extraction and execution of deplorables who cannot be re-educated."

Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/assassintations-home-extractions-fema-camp-methods-execution-how-left-will-gain-final-control-over

Celeste Solum: https://shepherdsheart.life/

------------ CHRISTIANS: Be sure you are saved and not just think you are ("Sinner's prayers" are not in the Bible).

Christians ought to download and prove this out while there is still time (prove it wrong if you can):

"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) — A Guide to Authentic Salvation:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W

Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. (1Thess 5:21)
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