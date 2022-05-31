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Yuri Bezmenov: Civil War In India (and the World) 'After Dark' [29.05.2022]
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77 views • May 31, 2022
Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov, was a Soviet journalist for RIA Novosti and a former PGU KGB informant who defected to Canada. After being assigned to a station in India, Bezmenov eventually grew to love the people and the culture of India. 'Whether I scare some people or not, I don't give a hoot. If you're not scared by now, nothing can scare you.'
To fully understand this video, you have to have to see (and research) these videos first:'
Yuri Bezmenov 1984 KGB Defector: Showing 10 of 21 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20yuri%20&;kind=video
Yuri Bezmenov 1984 KGB Defector: 'Ideological Subversion' [1984]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IhBDIvS9Blnm/
Cognitive dissonance | Yuri Bezmanov, ex KGB [12-05-2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tTByjuk3j6hQ/
Yuri Bezmenov: 'A Great Brainwashing Process' [Jan 25, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AqaY1DOHRXXY/
Yuri Bezmenov: The World's Youth and 'Cultural Marxism' Explained.[04.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wfaFCAB6oL8L/
Yuri Bezmenov: George Orwell’s Final Warning 1984-2022 [28.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6f4EJucpsQgT/
Yuri Bezmenov: How To Steal Any Election [22.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jXQFaqPgA2KJ/
Yuri Bezmenov: The New World Order Begins... [29.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0KQvkQB0I8vR/
Yuri Bezmenov: What is 'The Roman Circus'? [26.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4kEUrF52I8Bz/
Yuri Bezmenov: Methods of Psychological Warfare by Joshua Philipp [09.05.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wu7QkB9KuSf3/
Yuri Bezmenov: From Open Society To Close Society [09.05.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PmeMXVqMYYqh/
Yuri Bezmenov: The Transparent Machines™ (Intro) [01.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C4pA8NxxTIRU/
Yuri Bezmenov: 'Feel' [07.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J7ETOApMxSxn/
Yuri Bezmenov predicts BLM, Antifa, N.W.O and Covid-19 in 1984 [10.05.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BlstxqLFa4ga/
Yuri Bezmenov: The Matrix of Illusion [01.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lm5h6qZh9Tjw/
Yuri Bezmenov: The NWO Ticking Time Bomb (UN Agenda 2030)[13.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JLjO0XE0oUwT/
Yuri Bezmenov: ESP & Mind Control Explained [26.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TjhtsUgRLsC2/
Yuri Bezmenov (Redpill): NEW WORLD ORDER anno 1940 [25.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/33v4FjnQrwEb/
Yuri Bezmenov: Hello Neo [07.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zn5FWOdsmwFf/
Yuri Bezmenov: Welcome To 'The New Normal' Part One: How It All Started [14.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8y1FJIYBJEsq/
Yuri Bezmenov: The Tactics Of Ideological Subversion | Destabilization [02.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7pLSTzHKpqTH/
JOIN NEO
Yuri Bezmenov
5.17K subscribers
https://youtu.be/KisAroPl_6c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg
https://twitter.com/yuriwas_right
https://www.instagram.com/yuri_wasright/
https://www.facebook.com/kgbdefector
#Afterdark #civilwarinindia #yuribezmenov #string #edwardgriffin
To fully understand this video, you have to have to see (and research) these videos first:'
Yuri Bezmenov 1984 KGB Defector: Showing 10 of 21 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20yuri%20&;kind=video
Yuri Bezmenov 1984 KGB Defector: 'Ideological Subversion' [1984]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IhBDIvS9Blnm/
Cognitive dissonance | Yuri Bezmanov, ex KGB [12-05-2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tTByjuk3j6hQ/
Yuri Bezmenov: 'A Great Brainwashing Process' [Jan 25, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AqaY1DOHRXXY/
Yuri Bezmenov: The World's Youth and 'Cultural Marxism' Explained.[04.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wfaFCAB6oL8L/
Yuri Bezmenov: George Orwell’s Final Warning 1984-2022 [28.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6f4EJucpsQgT/
Yuri Bezmenov: How To Steal Any Election [22.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jXQFaqPgA2KJ/
Yuri Bezmenov: The New World Order Begins... [29.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0KQvkQB0I8vR/
Yuri Bezmenov: What is 'The Roman Circus'? [26.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4kEUrF52I8Bz/
Yuri Bezmenov: Methods of Psychological Warfare by Joshua Philipp [09.05.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wu7QkB9KuSf3/
Yuri Bezmenov: From Open Society To Close Society [09.05.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PmeMXVqMYYqh/
Yuri Bezmenov: The Transparent Machines™ (Intro) [01.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C4pA8NxxTIRU/
Yuri Bezmenov: 'Feel' [07.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J7ETOApMxSxn/
Yuri Bezmenov predicts BLM, Antifa, N.W.O and Covid-19 in 1984 [10.05.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BlstxqLFa4ga/
Yuri Bezmenov: The Matrix of Illusion [01.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lm5h6qZh9Tjw/
Yuri Bezmenov: The NWO Ticking Time Bomb (UN Agenda 2030)[13.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JLjO0XE0oUwT/
Yuri Bezmenov: ESP & Mind Control Explained [26.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TjhtsUgRLsC2/
Yuri Bezmenov (Redpill): NEW WORLD ORDER anno 1940 [25.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/33v4FjnQrwEb/
Yuri Bezmenov: Hello Neo [07.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zn5FWOdsmwFf/
Yuri Bezmenov: Welcome To 'The New Normal' Part One: How It All Started [14.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8y1FJIYBJEsq/
Yuri Bezmenov: The Tactics Of Ideological Subversion | Destabilization [02.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7pLSTzHKpqTH/
JOIN NEO
Yuri Bezmenov
5.17K subscribers
https://youtu.be/KisAroPl_6c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg
https://twitter.com/yuriwas_right
https://www.instagram.com/yuri_wasright/
https://www.facebook.com/kgbdefector
#Afterdark #civilwarinindia #yuribezmenov #string #edwardgriffin
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