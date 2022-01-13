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Post Office is Seizing Incoming Ivermectin Shipments at Chicago O'Hare
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163 views • January 13, 2022
The post office, under instructions from the FDA, is seizing both hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin shipments from out of the country as they arrive at Chicago's O'Hare airport. Apparently if you are taking these drugs, as prescribed for non-Covid conditions, you're not allowed to have them.
Original full video at: https://rumble.com/vscad5-fixed-full-video-another-hollywood-elite-dead-after-taking-booster.html
Original full video at: https://rumble.com/vscad5-fixed-full-video-another-hollywood-elite-dead-after-taking-booster.html
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