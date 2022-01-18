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41,009,389 Adverse Events and 861,082 Vaccine Deaths Says Calculated VAERS Data
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853 views • January 18, 2022
Are you thinking these numbers can't be true? Watch the video and find out why this is not a conspiracy theory but is the real science and truth.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) Dr. Gina Prime Time shows VAERS numbers
https://americasvoice.news/video/h2ly5YS0LQQhQ6y/
2) Steve Kirsch on VAERS under reporting
https://rumble.com/vrv2z3-all-medical-boards-will-revoke-licenses-of-any-dr-who-speaks-out.html
3) Steve Kirsch explains how he believed Fauci and the CDC at first and was vaccinated.
https://rumble.com/vsg1kx-everything-about-the-pandemic-response-made-no-sense.html
4) Dr. Leland Stillman on how there has never been a viral pandemic that went over 18 months.
https://americasvoice.news/video/h2ly5YS0LQQhQ6y/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) Dr. Gina Prime Time shows VAERS numbers
https://americasvoice.news/video/h2ly5YS0LQQhQ6y/
2) Steve Kirsch on VAERS under reporting
https://rumble.com/vrv2z3-all-medical-boards-will-revoke-licenses-of-any-dr-who-speaks-out.html
3) Steve Kirsch explains how he believed Fauci and the CDC at first and was vaccinated.
https://rumble.com/vsg1kx-everything-about-the-pandemic-response-made-no-sense.html
4) Dr. Leland Stillman on how there has never been a viral pandemic that went over 18 months.
https://americasvoice.news/video/h2ly5YS0LQQhQ6y/
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