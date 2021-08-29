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Ecclesiastes 12:1-14 WHAT IS LIFE ABOUT?
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31 views • August 29, 2021
ECCLESIASTES 12:1-14 WHAT IS LIFE ABOUT? The Wise Person Fears And Obeys God.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-summer-2021-M00100335
Reading biographies and autobiographies gives us a glimpse into the thoughts and events that shaped a person. We discover why they did some of the things they did and how their experiences impacted the decisions they made in life. We also see ourselves in some of the stories. In many cases, we discover wisdom that helps us deal with life and gives us perspective. In Ecclesiastes 12, the Teacher looked back at life and emphasized the importance of finishing well, giving us wisdom that will help us live our lives well.
What biography or autobiography have you recently read? What insights did you gain about life in general from reading that book?
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https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-summer-2021-M00100335
Reading biographies and autobiographies gives us a glimpse into the thoughts and events that shaped a person. We discover why they did some of the things they did and how their experiences impacted the decisions they made in life. We also see ourselves in some of the stories. In many cases, we discover wisdom that helps us deal with life and gives us perspective. In Ecclesiastes 12, the Teacher looked back at life and emphasized the importance of finishing well, giving us wisdom that will help us live our lives well.
What biography or autobiography have you recently read? What insights did you gain about life in general from reading that book?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Preparedness: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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