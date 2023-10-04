Create New Account
THEY JUST SENT THIS MARDER TO UKRAINE, IS IT ANY GOOD? WAR THUNDER KNOWS!
42 views
Published 21 hours ago

I just saw a few of these arrive in Ukraine, Dumping of obsolete vehicles into the meat grinder? Compared to what I show you here it seems like it. A test drive and some combat in "modern" German AA/Anti tank multi purpose tanks.

Keywords
techgamingtankswarthunderpanzerrecon

