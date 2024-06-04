Omg MTG just tore Fauci to shreds. She brought out pictures of the evil dog torture experiments that Fauci to his face and said he belongs in prison, brought up the 710 million dollars in royalties drug makers made behind our backs, and the fake six feet distancing and masking of children. Fauci belongs in prison!





​"You were quoted saying it's easy to criticize but they're really criticizing science because I represent science. Do you represent science Mr. Fauci?





This is as direction as the NIH you did sign off on these so-called experiments. As a dog lover, this is disgusting and evil. These experiments that happened to Beagles paid for by the American tax payers. Americans don't pay their taxes for animals to be tortured like this. The type of science that you are representing Mr. Fauci is abhorrent.





You made up the covid rules. Including 6 feet social distancing and masking of children.





You also told the American people they had to distance they had to wear mask.





Let's talk about the type of science you represent.





NIH scientists made 710 million dollars in royalties from drug makers a fact that's been hidden...Is it right for scientists and doctors getting paid by the American people to get patents where they're paid hundreds of millions of dollars in royalty fees especially when these companies are recommending guidelines they made up like six feet distancing and masking children.





Do the American people deserve to abused like that?





You're not doctor Fauci you're Mr. Fauci.





In my time, that man does not deserve to have a license. He belongs in prison."





Lmao. https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1797665853426589882