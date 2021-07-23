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EXCLUSIVE: UK Court Bans Tommy Robinson from Defending Himself
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81 views • July 23, 2021
Tommy Robinson joins The Alex Jones Show to break the news that a new ruling in his case prevents him from disclosing his evidence of corruption and an active coverup in his case. See the trailer from his soon-to-be banned film exposing the whole thing: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60f972e4ff79290638ee90b3
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