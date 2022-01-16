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President Trump 'Save America' Full Speech from Florence, AZ 1/15/22 [15.01.2022]
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30 views • January 16, 2022
Q post no 4908:
Sometimes you can't TELL the public the truth.
YOU MUST SHOW THEM.
ONLY THEN WILL PEOPLE FIND THE WILL TO CHANGE.
Crimes against children unite all humanity [cross party lines]?
Difficult truths.
Q
https://qposts.online/post/4908
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/11192107.html#11192505
--
Note: I know nothing... But the best lie contains a lot of truth...
Another News-mail from GETTR today...
ICYMI: Trump Rally LIVE on GETTR..
I get a lot of them every day...
When I discovered GETTR for a long time ago I made an account right away...
This one is from GETTR and Trump...
I trust no man and especially not Trump...
Is he now gonna tell about the worldwide Satanic Pedophilia, child trafficking...?
Mail:
Watch President Trump’s Freedom Rally LIVE with RSBN
(@RSBNetwork)
Find @RSBNetwork on https://gettr.com/
https://gettr.com/user/rsbnetwork
https://gettr.com/streaming/pohqtd3ad7
--
Q post no 4908
21-Oct-2020 8:41:31 PM CEST
Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6
8kun/qresearch11192505
Sometimes you can't TELL the public the truth.
YOU MUST SHOW THEM.
ONLY THEN WILL PEOPLE FIND THE WILL TO CHANGE.
Crimes against children unite all humanity [cross party lines]?
Difficult truths.
Q
https://qposts.online/post/4908
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/11192107.html#11192505
Q You have to show people....
https://qposts.online/
RSBN @RSBNetwork · 21h [15.01.2022]
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Florence,
Arizona, on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 7:00PM MST.
https://gettr.com/post/pohqtd3ad7
https://gettr.com/user/rsbnetwork
https://rumble.com/c/RSBN
https://t.me/RSBNetwork
Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN)
276 270 subscribers
Right Side Broadcasting Network, Auburn AL. #1 source for
@real_DonaldJTrump rallies and events.
https://youtube.com/c/RightSideBroadcastin
https://www.youtube.com/c/RightSideBroadcastingNetwork/videos
--
Full President Trump Save America Speech from Florence, AZ 1/15/22
Right Side Broadcasting Network
Right Side Broadcasting Network Published January 16, 2022 20,974 Views
https://rumble.com/vsojv1-watch-full-president-trump-save-america-speech-from-florence-az-11522.html
President Trump delivers his full speech at his Save America Rally in Florence, Arizona on 1/15/22.
https://rumble.com/vsojv1-watch-full-president-trump-save-america-speech-from-florence-az-11522.html
https://rumble.com/c/RSBN
DF link: https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/n/A/X/3/nAX3c.oaa.mp4
Sometimes you can't TELL the public the truth.
YOU MUST SHOW THEM.
ONLY THEN WILL PEOPLE FIND THE WILL TO CHANGE.
Crimes against children unite all humanity [cross party lines]?
Difficult truths.
Q
https://qposts.online/post/4908
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/11192107.html#11192505
--
Note: I know nothing... But the best lie contains a lot of truth...
Another News-mail from GETTR today...
ICYMI: Trump Rally LIVE on GETTR..
I get a lot of them every day...
When I discovered GETTR for a long time ago I made an account right away...
This one is from GETTR and Trump...
I trust no man and especially not Trump...
Is he now gonna tell about the worldwide Satanic Pedophilia, child trafficking...?
Mail:
Watch President Trump’s Freedom Rally LIVE with RSBN
(@RSBNetwork)
Find @RSBNetwork on https://gettr.com/
https://gettr.com/user/rsbnetwork
https://gettr.com/streaming/pohqtd3ad7
--
Q post no 4908
21-Oct-2020 8:41:31 PM CEST
Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6
8kun/qresearch11192505
Sometimes you can't TELL the public the truth.
YOU MUST SHOW THEM.
ONLY THEN WILL PEOPLE FIND THE WILL TO CHANGE.
Crimes against children unite all humanity [cross party lines]?
Difficult truths.
Q
https://qposts.online/post/4908
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/11192107.html#11192505
Q You have to show people....
https://qposts.online/
RSBN @RSBNetwork · 21h [15.01.2022]
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Florence,
Arizona, on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 7:00PM MST.
https://gettr.com/post/pohqtd3ad7
https://gettr.com/user/rsbnetwork
https://rumble.com/c/RSBN
https://t.me/RSBNetwork
Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN)
276 270 subscribers
Right Side Broadcasting Network, Auburn AL. #1 source for
@real_DonaldJTrump rallies and events.
https://youtube.com/c/RightSideBroadcastin
https://www.youtube.com/c/RightSideBroadcastingNetwork/videos
--
Full President Trump Save America Speech from Florence, AZ 1/15/22
Right Side Broadcasting Network
Right Side Broadcasting Network Published January 16, 2022 20,974 Views
https://rumble.com/vsojv1-watch-full-president-trump-save-america-speech-from-florence-az-11522.html
President Trump delivers his full speech at his Save America Rally in Florence, Arizona on 1/15/22.
https://rumble.com/vsojv1-watch-full-president-trump-save-america-speech-from-florence-az-11522.html
https://rumble.com/c/RSBN
DF link: https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/n/A/X/3/nAX3c.oaa.mp4
Keywords
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