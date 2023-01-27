Create New Account
Scientists Didn’t Notice This Type of Virus Until Now
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 14 days ago

Can you believe that scientists didn’t notice this until now!?

In this video, Frank Elwood, an assistant professor of Biological sciences at Virginia Tech, reveals a surprising type of virus that scientists have been seeing but not noticing!

According to Frank, while we have all been accustomed to the fact that viruses come in miniscule sizes, there are actually viruses that come in a BIGGER size than usual! 🦠

And this is something the scientific community has seen under their noses for quite some time! 🧫

