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Warning : Drought, Famine, Hyperinflation
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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2218 views • August 14, 2022

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New numbers from crop reporting agencies across Europe finally come clean on massive losses in the fields, huge shift in the ways people buy food as companies rake in record profits. Winter forecast for Canada and the USA.


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