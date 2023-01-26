Woman Red Pilled by "BOOSTER" poison EMERGENCY ROOM visits

She's still raving about how well she was treated by the hospital staff. That is concerning.

Definitely red pilled by the "booster." There is hope for this one.

SURE AINT!! 🏥 I couldn't have asked for a better team to assist me over the weekend at Newton Medical. The entire team met me at the door, got to work and was just incredible when I arrived in the ambulance. 🚑 They pumped my IV full of magnesium & steroids. They gave me extensive breathing treatments and got my oxygen levels back to normal, fed me, and gave me the best care possible. They should definitely be making 6 figures. I got the covid vaccine in September of 2021 so I could attend my daughter's navy graduation. 🙄 I've been having these problems ever since. F**k them booster shots. 💉💉💉💉

NEVER AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

